Hyundai boosting Kona Electric supply in Europe through Czech plant

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai introduces its Vision T concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) will introduce its Kona Electric model at its factory in the Czech Republic from March as it looks to triple availability to European customers this year, the company said on Thursday.

The company said it would also increase supply from its Ulsan plan in South Korea.

“This will drastically reduce delivery times for customers in Europe,” it said in a statement.

It said it aimed to provide more than 80,000 zero-emission vehicles to European customers in 2020, including the Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric and NEXO fuel cell car.