U.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires: Connecticut AG

The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - A group of U.S. states is investigating Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp for potential unfair and deceptive acts related to reports of hundreds of vehicle fires, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement on Monday.

The South Korean automakers have now recalled more than 2.3 million vehicles since 2015 to address various engine fire risks in a series of recalls. In November 2018, Reuters reported that federal prosecutors had launched a criminal investigation into Hyundai and Kia to determine if vehicle recalls linked to engine defects had been conducted properly.