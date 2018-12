FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at a dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to provide funding worth 1.7 trillion won ($1.5 billion) to stabilize management of its suppliers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The funding is designed to also support research and development and innovation by the suppliers.