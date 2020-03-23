Hyundai Motor heir apparent buys $15 million shares in automaker, parts affiliate

FILE PHOTO - Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman of Hyundai, speaks at the introduction of the 2017 Hyundai Genesis G90 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group’s heir apparent Euisun Chung bought shares in automaker Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) for a combined 19 billion won ($15 million), according to stock exchange filings.

Chung bought 139,000 shares in Hyundai Motor for 68,435 won each, raising his stake to 1.86% from 1.81%.

He acquired 72,552 Hyundai Mobis shares for 130,789 won each, picking up a 0.08% stake.

(This story was corrected to $15 million, not $15 billion, in headline)