Hyundai Motor executive says no plan to buy other automakers, will beef up tech cooperation

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun said on Tuesday the South Korean firm has no plan to buy other automakers, although it will beef up cooperation with other technology firms.

His comments were made at the launch of the Kona, a small sport utility vehicle.

The automaker aims to sell over 200,000 Kona models in South Korea and overseas next year as it tries to revive flagging sales and catch up with rivals in the SUV segment.