FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Business News
January 16, 2018 / 12:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hyundai Motor labor union members approve wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s (005380.KS) labor union said on Tuesday its members have approved a tentative wage deal its leadership had negotiated with management.

Terms were renegotiated after union members rejected an earlier tentative deal in late December, marking the first time the South Korean automaker failed to reach a wage deal by the end of the year.

    The agreement will allow Hyundai to focus on improving sales after a slump in 2017 when China sales were hit by a diplomatic row between Beijing and Seoul over South Korea’s deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system.

    The union said in a statement that 61.1 percent of voters approved the deal whereas 38.4 percent rejected the terms. The remaining votes were invalid.

    Hyundai did not have an immediate comment.

    Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.