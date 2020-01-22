Hyundai Motor returns to profit in fourth-quarter as SUV sales boost margins

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai introduces its Vision T concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) swung to a fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, helped by brisk sales of sport-utility vehicles such as its Tucson and Palisade models.

Net profit for October-December came in at 839 billion won ($721 million), missing an average estimate of 998 billion profit from 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

Its operating profit, however, came in at 1.24 trillion won, outperforming analysts’ average estimate of 1.06 trillion won.

In the same quarter a year earlier, Hyundai booked a 129.8 billion won loss, its first quarterly loss in at least eight years as sales slumped in China. It has since closed one of its five Chinese factories.