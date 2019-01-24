Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in fourth quarter, misses consensus

FILE PHOTO - Hyundai Motor's vehicles are displayed at a Hyundai Motorstudio in Goyang, South Korea May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) reported on Thursday it swung to a net loss for the October-December quarter, bucking analysts’ estimates for a profit, as its vehicle sales skidded in the key China market.

Hyundai, the world’s No.5 automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS), reported a net loss of 129.8 billion won ($114.95 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with the average 784 billion profit estimate of 14 analysts based on I/B/E/S Refinitiv data.

Its operating profit fell 35 percent to 501 billion won and sales climbed 5 percent to 25.67 trillion won.