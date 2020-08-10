Hyundai Motor shares rise as much as 10% on EV plan announcement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is seen at a car dealer in Dietlikon, Switzerland October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) stock jumped as much as 10.2% on Monday to its highest price since May 2018, after the automaker said it would create a family of Ioniq-brand electric vehicles (EVs) as it aims to become the third-largest EV maker by 2025.

The shares reached as much as to 162,000 won ($136.47) in a broader KOSPI market KS.11 that was up 0.7% as of 1252 GMT.

Other auto shares also rose, with affiliate Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) rising 5.6% and parts suppliers Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330.KS) and Mando Corp (204320.KS) climbing as much as 7.4% and 5.3% respectively.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung last month said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles.

Starting in early 2021, Hyundai said it plans to introduce three all-electric models under the Ioniq brand.

They include the Ioniq 5, a midsize crossover based on the 2019 Hyundai 45 concept; in 2022, the Ioniq 6 sedan, based on the Hyundai Prophecy concept unveiled earlier this year; and in early 2024, the Ioniq 7, a large crossover.