Hyundai, Kia Motors to develop new solar charging tech for vehicles

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) are planning to launch a solar charging technology for some Hyundai vehicles to meet global emission regulation targets, the South Korean automakers said on Wednesday.

Solar panels will be mounted on the roof or hood of the vehicles, the companies said.

The companies are launching three solar charging systems for several types of vehicles, including hybrid and battery electric.

Several countries have in recent years set ambitious goals to cut carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, bringing carmakers and truckmakers under greater scrutiny.

Hyundai is set to launch the first generation of the technology for its vehicles after 2019.