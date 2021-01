FILE PHOTO: A Hyundai logo is seen at Hyundai of Serramonte in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor Co surged as much as 17.5% to 242,000 won ($221.35) on Friday on a media report of cooperation between South Korean automaker and Apple Inc on developing electric cars and batteries.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the matter.

($1 = 1,093.2700 won)