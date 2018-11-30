Hyundai Motor stocks rise on $228 million share buyback plan

FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Friday it would buy back 255 billion won ($228.3 million) worth of common and preferred stocks to stabilize its stock prices and boost investor returns, sending shares of the South Korean automaker up 4 percent.

Hyundai Motor stocks have plunged more than 30 percent this year and U.S. hedge fund Elliott earlier this month renewed pressure on the automaker to return its “excess capital” to shareholders.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, backed by founding family members, shelved an ownership restructuring plan that would have given the son of its aging chairman more control of the conglomerate, following opposition from Elliott.

Hyundai said in a regulatory filing it would buy back common stocks worth 214 billion won and preferred stocks worth 41 billion won. The buyback is expected to start on Dec. 3 this year and end on Feb. 28, 2019.

Shares of Hyundai Motor affiliates also gained ground, with Kia Motors (000270.KS) up 2.4 percent and Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) gaining 1.7 percent, while the wider market .KS11 was up 0.2 percent as of 0015 GMT.

($1 = 1,117.0500 won)