SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) on Friday reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labour union, a company spokesperson said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The agreement needs to get approval from its union members.

The over 50,000-member union in early July voted for strike action, but it said it aimed to reach a wage deal before the summer holidays which start late July.