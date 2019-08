FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and its South Korean union reached a tentative wage deal without resorting to a strike for the first time in eight years, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was reached around midnight on Tuesday, is subject to a vote by union members on Sept. 2.