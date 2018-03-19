Hyundai Motor shares tumble following U.S. probe of air bag failures

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) fell as much as 4.8 percent on Monday after a U.S. regulator said it had opened a probe into why some air bags failed to deploy in Hyundai and Kia (000270.KS) vehicles following crashes.

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The probe came after four people were reportedly killed and another six injured in the crashes.

Shares of Hyundai Motor affiliates lost ground, with Kia Motors losing 2.8 percent and Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) down 5.4 percent.