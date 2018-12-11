Exclusive: Hyundai Motor's two R&D vice chairmen offer to resign - sources

FILE PHOTO: Yang Woong-chul, president of Hyundai Motor Group's auto research & development division, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, near Seoul, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s two vice chairmen in charge of research and development, Yang Woong-chul and Kwon Moon-sik, have offered to resign, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor President Albert Biermann is likely to be named chief of the automaker’s research and development (R&D) division, the people told Reuters on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to media.

A Hyundai Motor spokeswoman did not have immediate comments.