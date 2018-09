SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday that it has appointed Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), to chief vice chairman of the group.

Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun attends the company's new year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chung will assist his father and group chairman Chung Mong-koo, who promoted Chung to better respond to “deteriorating global trade issues” and changes in competitive dynamics in major markets, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.