FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) plan to restart production at their Chinese factories on Feb. 17, a spokesperson said on Friday.

They suspended Chinese production in response to the coronavirus outbreak.