Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had delivered the world’s first very large container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd.

The shipping industry has been under pressure to reduce carbon emissions, introducing new rules this year to cut the sulphur content in marine, or bunker, fuels.

This in turn is prompting demand for LNG as a bunker fuel by tanker operators and cruise liners.

The LNG-powered, 14,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) container ship is one of six ships which Hyundai Samho is building.

They were ordered by the shipping company in April 2018 and will be delivered by the third quarter of 2022.

Hyundai Samho is a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.