IAC Holdings files to go public

(Reuters) - IAC Holdings Inc filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday as the company looks to list shares after offloading its entire stake in Tinder-owner Match Group Inc (MTCH.O) last December.

The company will list its common stock under the symbol "IAC", it said in a filing. (bit.ly/3e2odAy)

IAC, which owns brands such as financial education website Investopedia and video platform Vimeo, said it expects trading of its common stock to begin after the completion of its separation with Match.