IAC/InterActiveCorp third-quarter profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC.O) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as expenses rose.

In May, IAC bought consumer review website operator Angie’s List for $500 million, combining Angie’s with its digital home services marketplace business, HomeAdvisor.

The closing of the deal, resulted in about $122.9 million in expenses in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue from Match Group Inc (MTCH.O), in which IAC holds a majority stake, accounted for nearly half of IAC’s total revenue of $828.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $810.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $179.6 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter, from $43.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, IAC reported a profit of 55 cents per share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of 83 cents.

IAC’s shares had nearly doubled this year up to Wednesday’s close.