FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's IAG makes premium sharing arrangements to curb earnings volatility
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 7, 2017 / 10:48 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Australia's IAG makes premium sharing arrangements to curb earnings volatility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) said on Friday that it had entered agreements to share its premiums with reinsurers Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), Swiss Re (SRENH.S) and Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE).

A security guard stands in the foyer of the headquarters of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG), Australia's largest general insurer, located in central Sydney, Australia, October 15, 2015.REUTERS/David Gray

Under the agreements, from Jan. 1, 2018, the reinsurers would receive a combined 12.5 percent of the company’s consolidated gross earned premium and pay 12.5 percent of claims and expenses, Insurance Australia said in a statement.

The agreements would cover business in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, and cut its regulatory capital requirement by about A$435 million ($326.73 million) over three years.

The company had entered a similar agreement with Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) in 2015 for a 20 percent quota of its insurance business.

“In tandem with the Berkshire Hathaway quota share, we have removed downside earnings risk from 32.5 percent of our business while retaining significant exposure to earnings upside via the profit-share arrangements,” Chief Executive Peter Harmer said.

The company raised its reported insurance margin guidance for fiscal 2018 by 125 basis points to the range of 13.75 percent to 15.75 percent, and said its natural perils allowance for the same period would reduce as a result of the agreement.

($1 = 1.3314 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.