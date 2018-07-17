FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

IAG to expand long-haul network from Vienna with budget brand Level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - British Airways parent IAG plans to expand its long-haul network from Vienna with its new budget brand Level, its Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Tuesday.

“One of the reasons we chose the Level brand to operate from Vienna (is) that we are looking for opportunities to further expand long-haul flights,” Walsh said at a news conference in Vienna, adding that a decision had not been taken yet.

Level will initially provide low-cost flights between Vienna and destinations in Europe.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

