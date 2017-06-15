FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 million pounds
#Business News
June 15, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People queue with their luggage for the British Airways check-in desk at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, May 28, 2017.Hannah McKay

MADRID (Reuters) - A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.

The figure was an initial estimate, Walsh told at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Madrid.

In addition to BA, IAG owns Aer Lingus, Vueling and Spain's Iberia.

BA suffered a disruption at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports when a power surge knocked out its IT system forcing it to cancel almost two-thirds of all flights on May 27, which fell on a busy bank holiday weekend.

Heathrow suffered further setbacks on Thursday after a baggage system failure prevented luggage from being checked in at terminals 3 and 5. The problem has been resolved.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely

