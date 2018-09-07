UK authorities working to better understand BA cyber attack: PM's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - The government is aware of a cyber attack affecting British Airways customers and authorities are working to better understand the incident, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

Commuters pass a British Airways advert on the tube at Canary Wharf station in London, Britain September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

“We are aware of the reports and the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency are working to better understand what has happened,” she said.

BA was forced to apologize on Friday after the credit card details of hundreds of thousands of its customers were stolen over a two-week period in the worst ever attack on its website and app.