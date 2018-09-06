British Airways investigating customer data breach: IAG

(Reuters) - International Airlines Group said on Thursday that its subsidiary British Airways was investigating a customer data breach on the British Airways website and mobile application.

British Airways aircraft are seen at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The breach compromised personal and financial details of customers making bookings on the website and app between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 this year, IAG said.

IAG said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details and British Airways was communicating with affected customers. The airline had notified the police and relevant authorities, it added.

The breach has been resolved and British Airways website is working normally, IAG said.

IAG did not say how many customers were affected by the incident.