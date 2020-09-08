IAG shareholders back capital increase

LONDON (Reuters) - Shareholders in IAG (ICAG.L) overwhelmingly approved an increase in the airline group’s shares to raise 2.75 billion euros ($3.25 billion) in a rights issue on Tuesday, according to the provisional result, which showed 99.3% of votes in favour.

The rights issue will increase the airline’s liquidity to help it weather the COVID-19 crisis, which outgoing CEO Willie Walsh said had “decimated” the aviation industry.

“It is the worst crisis we have ever faced, far worse than both 9/11 and the financial crash in 2008,” he told the meeting.

“We are having to re-calibrate everything we do as we anticipate that it will take until at least 2023 or 2024 for passenger demand to recover to 2019 levels.”

Walsh, who has led IAG since it was created by merging British Airways and Iberia in 2011, handed over the controls to insider Luis Gallego.

Walsh said “no one could have imagined the challenge he (Gallego) would face when he took up his new role”, but he was confident the Spaniard was “exactly the right man for the job”.

Walsh cleared one final hurdle at the meeting: a non-binding vote on the directors’ pay report for 2019, which included his bonus of 883,000 pounds ($1.16 million).

The resolution received the backing of 71.6% of the provisional votes cast.

($1 = 0.8473 euros)