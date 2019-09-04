IAG names Fernando Candela as CEO of low cost airline Level

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) on Wednesday appointed the top boss of its Iberia Express unit, Fernando Candela, as chief executive officer of its low cost airline Level.

Candela will replace Vincent Hodder at Level and will take up the new role on Sept. 9, the company said.

Level is IAG’s low cost brand with long haul bases in Barcelona and Paris Orly airport and short haul bases in Vienna and Amsterdam.

IAG also said that Candela has been the top boss at Iberia Express for six years and was previously director of planning and management control at Air Nostrum.