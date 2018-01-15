FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Ryanair wants to buy parts of Austrian airline Niki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Irish airline Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Monday it had contacted the Austrian administrator of insolvent holiday airline Niki to express its interest in buying some of its assets.

    Niki’s German administrator said earlier on Monday he still wanted to sell the leisure carrier to British Airways parent IAG (ICAG.L), despite a battle between Austria and Germany over where insolvency proceedings should be handled.

    Former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda has also re-emerged as a potential bidder for Niki ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline for fresh offers the Austrian court has set.

    Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
