IAG says still interested in buying Spain's Air Europa

FILE PHOTO: Air Europa Boeing 737-86Q plane EC-III approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LONDON (Reuters) - The new chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L said the group continues to want to acquire Spanish airline Air Europa but is waiting to see what sort of support package the target company receives from the Spanish government.

“For sure if possible, we would like to do this deal,” CEO Luis Gallego told an investor call on Friday.

IAG agreed to buy Air Europa for 1 billion euros last November but during the crisis has been trying to reduce the price tag.

“We are waiting to see the package and the conditions attached, and at that moment, we will continue the negotiation,” he said, referring to a possible Spanish government support package.