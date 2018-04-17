IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association is eyeing the creation of a global registry for large commercial and industrial drones that could be jointly developed with the United Nations’ aviation agency, an IATA executive said on Tuesday.

Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA’s senior vice president for safety and flight operations, told reporters the airline industry lobby group will discuss the creation of a global registry jointly sponsored with the International Civil Aviation Organization. The move follows airline industry concerns over near-collisions between unmanned aircraft and commercial jets as drone usage soars.

“We’re proposing (with) ICAO to have it together,” Meyer said on the sidelines of the IATA Safety and Flight Ops Conference in Montreal.

“It(creating a registry) is going to be very difficult but it’s feasible.”