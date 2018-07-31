IATA, CFM agree deal to open up engine maintenance

BERLIN (Reuters) - Global airlines have agreed a deal with aircraft engine maker CFM to boost competition in the market for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO).

Engines made by CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran, power around 13,400 single-aisle aircraft and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) hopes the deal will benefit IATA, CFM’s airline customers, lessors, and third-party maintenance providers and parts makers.

The agreement will see CFM open up to third-party providers of engine parts and MRO services for its CFM56 and LEAP engines.

“We expect increased competition will reduce airline operating costs and help to keep flying affordable. And we hope that this agreement will be an example for other manufacturers to follow,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

IATA has therefore withdrawn a complaint it filed with the EU Commission in March 2016.