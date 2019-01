The International Air Transport Association (IATA) logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is concerned about the spread of protectionism in 2019, its director general and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, said on Thursday.

Trade tensions between the United States and China had so far not had a significant impact on air cargo flows, he said.