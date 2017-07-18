Iberdrola to enter Italy's retail power market by year end: executive

ROME (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola will enter Italy's retail power market by year end and is targeting 5-7 percent of the country's more than 37 million consumers, one of the group's top managers said on Tuesday.

"Italy is our priority, the great ambition, right now," Iberdrola's commercial director Inigo Alonso told Reuters, adding his group would invest "millions of euro" to challenge rivals like Enel, Eni and Edison.

He ruled out mergers or acquisitions to grow and said Iberdrola was not interested in bidding for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural.

"We do not need to buy any companies. We know how to lure and retain customers," Alonso said.

Iberdrola expects to attract one million Italian clients by 2020 and is confident it will reach a market share of 5-7 percent, or 2-3 million clients, by 2023, the manager said.

Iberdrola decided to enter Italy's retail power market last year and did not change its mind after Rome postponed by a year, to 2019, plans to fully liberalize tariffs.

"It does not matter. Italy is already a huge market with European Union rules. The fact that our main competitors Enel and Eni are state controlled companies should not affect the market," Alonso said.