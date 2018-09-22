FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 22, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Drax Group says in talks to buy power assets from Iberdrola

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Drax group (DRX.L) said on Saturday it was in discussions with Spain’s Iberdrola (IBE.MC) about the potential acquisition of a UK portfolio of pumped storage, renewable hydro and gas-fired generation assets.

“The discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty of any agreement or the timing or terms of any such agreement,” Drax said in a statement.

“Any potential acquisition would be fully debt funded and subject to shareholder approval.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.