Iberdrola to invest $88 billion in 'energy revolution' by 2025

FILE PHOTO: An Iberdrola's power generating wind turbine is seen against cloudy sky at Moranchon wind farm in central Spain December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Leading Spanish wind energy group Iberdrola IBE.MC plans to plough 75 billion euros ($88 billion) into its renewable energy production and power grids by 2025 to capitalise on growing global demand for clean power, it said on Thursday.

Countries and companies the world over are producing emissions-zapping policies to combat climate change, buoying Iberdrola and other renewables-focused companies.

Under the new scheme net profit should hit 5 billion euros in 2025, from 3.4 billion euros in 2019, Iberdrola said, as it pursues its “aim of anticipating and taking advantage of the opportunities created by the energy revolution facing the world’s major economies”.

By 2030 the company aims to increase installed capacity in solar and onshore wind production by 2.5 times and offshore wind power by 4.5 times, giving it a total generation portfolio of 95 gigawatts (GW).

Of the total planned investment, 7 billion euros is taken up by the recently announced purchase of U.S. utility PNM Resources PNM.N.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)