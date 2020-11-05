Iberdrola to invest $88 bln in 'energy revolution' by 2025

MADRID (Reuters) - Leading Spanish wind energy group Iberdrola IBE.MC plans to invest 75 billion euros ($88 billion) in its renewable energy production, grids and retail business by 2025 to capitalise on growing global demand for clean power, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An Iberdrola's power generating wind turbine is seen against cloudy sky at Moranchon wind farm in central Spain December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Countries and companies the world over are seeking to cut emissions to combat climate change, buoying renewables-focused companies including Iberdrola.

Pursuing an “aim of anticipating and taking advantage of the opportunities created by the energy revolution facing the world’s major economies” should help net profit hit 5 billion euros in 2025, from 3.4 billion euros in 2019, Iberdrola said.

Half of the investment will be split between the United States, where it announced last month its local unit Avangrid AGR.N would buy utility PNM Resources PNM.N, and Britain, where it owns Scottish Power.

At home in Spain, investment will increase by 60% to 14.35 billion euros over the life of the plan.

Iberdrola hopes one costly Spanish project, building capacity to produce hydrogen from renewable sources, will get European Union funds as the bloc seeks to emerge from a coronavirus-induced recession by focusing spending on sustainability. nL8N2HJ5KN]

By 2030 Iberdrola aims to increase solar and onshore wind production capacity by 2.5 times and offshore wind power by 4.5 times, to reach a total generation portfolio of 95 gigawatts (GW).

Shares rose more than 2% in early trade after the plan was announced, outperforming a slightly positive Spanish stock index .IBEX.

This continued a positive trend for Iberdrola's stock after it rebounded from the pandemic slump. It is trading 23% higher so far this year, making it Spain's second-biggest listed company by market value, within a few billion euros of Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC.

Europe's broad utility index .SX6P has risen 1.4% this year, and regional market leader Enel ENEI.MI has grown 5.9%. Enel will announce its own new multi-year plan on Nov. 24.