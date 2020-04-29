Iberdrola forecasts 2020 profit growth as first quarter meets expectations

MADRID (Reuters) - Global wind power producer Iberdrola (IBE.MC) reported a rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday and said capital gains and investments would help it defy the impact of the new coronavirus to boost profit at a high single-digit rate in the full year.

FILE PHOTO: An Iberdrola's power generating wind turbine is seen against cloudy sky at Moranchon wind farm in central Spain December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Despite the demand-sapping spread of the virus, which has infected more than 3 million people worldwide and brought to a halt entire economies including its home market Spain, Iberdrola also maintained a pledge to invest 10 billion euros this year.

The company’s shares tumbled in early March along with the rest of the Spanish bourse as the government moved to put the country under lockdown, but have since recovered to trade close to the roughly 9 euros where they started the year.

Peers have had a far rougher ride in that time: Europe’s utility sector index .SX6P, has shed almost 12% of its value.

Powering more than 30 million homes and businesses in Spain, the United States, Brazil and Britain brought in net profit of 1.26 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in the period versus a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 1.20 billion.

That amount accounted for a 484 million-euro capital gain from the sale of a stake in wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, a one-off bonus Iberdrola said could help alleviate the impact of the disease.

Underlying net profit was 968 million euros, a 5.3% rise.

Iberdrola said it had enough liquidity for 30 months in normal times, partly thanks to some recently-issued green bonds. Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said earlier this year it had cash for 18 months even if markets closed.

Around 40% of 2020 investments are destined for Iberdrola’s renewables business.

Coronavirus-related shutdowns have caused delays in the order of a few weeks to some renewables projects, but not enough to have a material impact on its plans for the year, the head of the company’s renewables unit, Xabier Viteri, told Reuters.

In the longer term, “the power sector could be a big driver of this acceleration, of the recovery” from the crisis, he said.