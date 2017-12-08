FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberiabank to pay U.S. $11.69 million over mortgage guarantee claims
December 8, 2017 / 7:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iberiabank to pay U.S. $11.69 million over mortgage guarantee claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp (IBKC.O) and two subsidiaries agreed to pay $11.69 million to resolve allegations they submitted false claims for federal loan guarantees on mortgages, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Between Jan. 1, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2014, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank and its Iberiabank and Iberiabank Mortgage Co units admitted to certifying mortgage loans that did not meet Federal Housing Administration standards and paid incentives to underwriters, which is prohibited, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

