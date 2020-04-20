Large Korean bank to pay $35 million fine for violating anti-money laundering law: NY state

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Industrial Bank of Korea (024110.KS), one of South Korea’s largest banks, will pay a $35 million fine to settle charges it violated New York laws designed to thwart money laundering and other suspicious transactions, a state regulator said on Monday.

The Seoul-based bank also entered a consent order in which it agreed to improve its customer due diligence and management oversight and governance.

Linda Lacewell, superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, said the settlement resolved charges that IBK violated New York’s Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws.

She said IBK and its New York branch suffered from deficient internal controls from 2010 to 2019, which persisted even after a 2016 agreement with the department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to address its deficiencies.

She said this contributed to IBK’s failure in 2011 to stop a $1 billion fraud where a client allegedly posing as a small-business owner used fake contracts and invoices to convert funds he received in Korean won from a restricted IBK account into U.S. dollars, and then disbursed the money globally.

A lawyer for IBK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank had about $242 billion of assets as of June 30, 2019, with about $180 million in its New York branch. It has been licensed in the state since 1990.