July 27, 2018 / 6:25 PM / in 14 minutes

IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday awarded International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) $83 million in a patent dispute with e-commerce company Groupon Inc (GRPN.O).

FILE PHOTO: The logo for IBM is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

A jury in Delaware said Groupon used IBM’s patented e-commerce technology without authorization following a two-week trial.

“IBM invests nearly $6 billion annually in research and development, producing innovations for society,” IBM spokesman Douglas Shelton said in a statement. “We rely on our patents to protect our innovations. We are pleased by the jury’s verdict.”

A Groupon spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Richard Chang

