(Reuters) - Online marketplace Groupon Inc on Monday said it would pay $57 million to International Business Machines Corp to settle an intellectual property dispute.

IBM’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. court in Delaware in 2016, alleged Groupon used IBM’s patented e-commerce technology without authorization.