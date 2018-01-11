FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

IBM to reassign 30 percent of staff in 2018: The Register

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp plans to reassign up to 30 percent of staff in its 103,000 computer service delivery business this year with job losses through attrition of around 10,000, technology website The Register reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company insiders.

The news site published a slide it said was from an IBM internal presentation, which showed 10,100 jobs classified as “attrition w/o backfill”.

IBM, one of the world’s original PC producers but now a broad-based producer, integrator and software maker, beat expectations for revenue in its last quarterly results in October after 22 straight quarters of declines.

Spokesmen for IBM declined to make any immediate comment.

Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
