Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat, shares rise

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, propped up by recurring growth in its high-margin cloud computing business, sending its shares up as much as 4% in extended trading.

The Armonk, New York-based technology services giant, which wrapped up the mega cloud merger with Linux maker Red Hat Inc last week, faced years of revenue declines while it shifted focus to the cloud from established businesses such as mainframe servers.

Revenue from the cloud unit, the faster-growing service and a key metric for the company, grew 5% to $19.50 billion in the trailing 12 months.

Revenue from the cloud and cognitive software segment, which includes analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, was up 3.2% at $5.65 billion and beat estimates of $5.49 billion, according to 3 analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

Total revenue slipped 4.2% to $19.16 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates of $19.16 billion.

IBM’s Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said the decline in revenue could be attributed to weakness in the company’s legacy business of selling hardware.

“We are on the back end of our system hardware product cycle ... which has been one of the most successful programs till date in quite a period of time,” Kavanaugh told Reuters.

IBM which makes over 60% of its revenue from outside the United States, said a stronger dollar dragged revenue lower by about $500 million.

The company’s net income rose to $2.50 billion, or $2.81 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.40 billion, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.17 per share beating estimates of $3.07.