IBM full-year profit forecast misses, shares fall

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) reported full-year profit forecast that missed Wall Street expectations, sending the shares of the company down 6 percent in extended trading.

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone outside IBM's booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

IBM said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of at least $13.80, while analysts were expecting $13.83.

Net profit fell to $1.68 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.75 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 5 percent to $19.07 billion, benefiting from its shift to cloud computing and security services.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.45 per share, beating the analyst average estimate of $2.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.