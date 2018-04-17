FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

IBM full-year profit forecast misses, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) reported full-year profit forecast that missed Wall Street expectations, sending the shares of the company down 6 percent in extended trading.

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone outside IBM's booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

IBM said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of at least $13.80, while analysts were expecting $13.83.

Net profit fell to $1.68 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.75 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue grew 5 percent to $19.07 billion, benefiting from its shift to cloud computing and security services.

    Excluding items, the company earned $2.45 per share, beating the analyst average estimate of $2.42, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
