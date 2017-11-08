U.S. attorney's office probes billionaire Icahn on biofuels activity: filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is seeking information from billionaire investor Carl Icahn and his firm Icahn Enterprises L.P. related to activities around the country’s biofuels program.

File photo: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Icahn and Icahn Enterprises are cooperating with the request for information related to his activities on the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and Mr. Icahn’s role as an advisor to President Donald Trump, the company said in an annual filing on Nov. 3.

Icahn’s refining company had taken a large short position in the biofuels credit market. The investor had served as a special advisor on regulatory reform..

(This version of the story corrects headline to say “U.S. attorney” not “U.S. Attorney general”)