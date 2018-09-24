ICBC Standard Bank hires new heads of trading, funding and inventory

LONDON (Reuters) - ICBC Standard Bank has hired Adam Brake as head of trading and Evan Richards to lead funding and inventory in the base metals team in London, the bank said in a statement.

Brake has previously worked at BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase, while Richards joins from Deutsche Bank. Both new hires will report to Tim Wilson, the head of base metals who was appointed in January.

ICBC recently appointed Chris Williamson as a specialist commodities structurer into the financing solutions team.