China's ICBC, world's largest bank, posts 5.8% rise in third-quarter profit

FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. Picture taken April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS), (1398.HK), the world’s biggest-listed lender by assets, reported on Friday a 5.8% rise in third-quarter net profit.

Net income for state-controlled ICBC came in at 83.78 billion yuan ($11.85 billion) for the three months through September, compared to 79.19 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The rate of profit growth was above an average forecast of 4.25% drawn from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.