October 25, 2019 / 9:00 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China's ICBC, world's largest bank, posts 5.8% rise in third-quarter profit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. Picture taken April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS), (1398.HK), the world’s biggest-listed lender by assets, reported on Friday a 5.8% rise in third-quarter net profit.

Net income for state-controlled ICBC came in at 83.78 billion yuan ($11.85 billion) for the three months through September, compared to 79.19 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The rate of profit growth was above an average forecast of 4.25% drawn from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below