U.S. has 'serious concerns' over ICC effort to assert jurisdiction over Israeli personnel: State Dept. spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has “serious concerns” about the International Criminal Court’s effort to assert jurisdiction over Israeli personnel in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, opening the door for possible investigations against the objections of Israel.

“We are aware of it and we are reviewing it,” Price said of the ruling.